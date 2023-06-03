Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry

Experts believe Meghan Markle has no interest in helping Prince Harry even though all she’d have to do is ‘lift a finger’ because of her ‘precious PR image’.



Sky New contributor Angela Levin weighed in on all these accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She started the chat off by saying, “Harry is hanging on to the past as he for waits for his long-running series of court cases to be heard, some of which go back 30 years.”

“He has just lost one against the Home Office, who he had wanted to pay for police protection despite no longer being a working royal.”

“Lawyers for the department naturally rejected the idea of a wealthy expat being able to buy security from a British police force.”

“The ruling won’t help him feel either positive or secure in himself. Meghan however is all systems go.”

“She has been taken up by a top Hollywood talent agency and just won a Woman of Vision award in New York.

“Meghan’s PR image is precious. Couldn’t she put it to good use to help Harry? But let’s face it, she doesn’t need him any more. She’s already got the money and the fame she so badly wanted.”



