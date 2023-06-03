 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued another stark warning a day before their daughter Lilibet’s second birthday.

Graydon Carter, the former editor of Vanity Fair, has warned the royal couple that their decision to quit the royal family "will come back to haunt them" when they realise their children Archie and Lilibet have no relatives.

Carter told the Telegraph, per GB News, "They’ve done something they’ll live to regret, which is their children have no relatives. They have no cousins that they see, or uncles or aunts, and they don’t see grandparents, except for one.

"That will come back to haunt them at a certain point.”

The new warning for Meghan and Harry comes a day before their daughter Princess Lilibet turns two on June 4.

Meghan Markle and Harry quit the royal duties in 2020 and moved to US with son Archie.

The royal couple welcomed their daughter Princess Lilibet in 2021 in US.

