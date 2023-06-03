Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’

Experts warn Prince Harry is starting to feel ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’ he and Meghan Markle have been forced to undergo since the NYC car chase incident.



An inside source very close to Radar Online brought these claims and revelations to light.

The insights are in reference to the “near catastrophic car chase” which many believe was ‘greatly exaggerated’.

However, others believe ‘staunch legal action will follow’ since “Harry filmed everything he could on his iPhone.”

In the meantime, while “Meghan's doing her best to keep the faith and remain positive, nothing is going to plan for Meghan.”

This is mainly because she finds the “the whole New York trip” as “a total farce,” and is “very upset.”

For those unversed, these revelations have come “because of how [Meghan Markle] feels they both were mistreated and singled out as a bad seed unworthy of her place in the royal pecking order.”

The same source also went as far as to reference the ‘turmoil’ and ‘criticism’ and admitted, “They're dealing with a lot of turmoil and criticism right now, and it's stressing Harry out.”

“Things were bad enough back in the U.K., but the fact Americans are now giving them a hard time is really worrisome. He just wants everything to be perfect."