 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations
Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations

Royal expert Ingrid Seward has dismissed speculations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split, saying their marriage is ‘too co-dependent’.

Speaking to GB News, per Entertainment Daily, Seward believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marriage will not break down as the royal couple are so co-dependent on each other.

The royal expert said, “There’s been a lot of gossip and a lot of talk that Meghan‘s been out and about in LA without Harry.

“But I think that they’ve probably reached the stage in their marriage now where they can each do their own thing.”

She went on to add, “They were absolutely together like glue before. But I don’t think that the marriage is floundering. I just think they’re finding a little bit of independence from each other, which we’ve never seen before.”

“I think Harry is so dependent on her. I think they’re co-dependents and I don’t that it’ll break up.”

Ingrid Seward remarks came amid rumours Prince Harry have contacted divorce lawyers “months ago” amid rift with Meghan Markle.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood
Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’
Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry
Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations

Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday
Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’
Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people
Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’ video

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’
Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role

Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role
Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?

Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?
Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles video

Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles
‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles video

‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles
Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’

Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal?
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip
Prince William receives backlash after viral video video

Prince William receives backlash after viral video
Queen Elizabeth II got 'very much worse' at end: 'Was very confused' video

Queen Elizabeth II got 'very much worse' at end: 'Was very confused'
King Charles 'digital mishap' with Commonwealth video attacked: 'For the love of God' video

King Charles 'digital mishap' with Commonwealth video attacked: 'For the love of God'