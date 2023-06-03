Jennifer Garner not happy as kids spend more time with Jennifer Lopez: Source

 
Jennifer Garner is slightly upset because her kids are “spending more time” with Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez.

A source spilled to OK! magazine that the 13 Going on 30 star “can’t help but feel a little slighted” that her three kids with Affleck “spend so much time” with JLo.

The insider told the outlet that the all three kids “spend so much time” with Shotgun Wedding star that they “don’t want to talk” to their own mother.

The source dished that Garner’s kids love to spend time with Lopez because they think her “cool and exciting” than their “strict and serious” mom.

The insider pointed out that Marry Me star is cautious “not to step on any toes”. However, JLo won’t change herself anyone.

The reason, JLo doesn’t discipline them is mainly because Affleck has been the “more lenient parent compared to Garner”.

Considering this dynamic, Affleck is in a fix as he doesn’t want to “alienate Garner or make her feel unwanted in any way” and on the other hand, “he is also happy that his kids are embracing J. Lo,” added the source. 

