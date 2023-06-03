Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood

Experts have accused Meghna Markle of lacking the mental fortitude necessary to ‘generate an original story’ that has nothing to do with the victimhood she harbors.



Royal author and writer Maureen Callahan made all these accusatory claims about Meghan Markle.

She started the chat off by asking, “what Royal-free content is Meghan going to produce? Her little-read lifestyle blog? Rom-coms for Netflix?”

According to the Daily Mail, its “not likely — and not just because producing comedies requires a sense of humor.”

Later into the accusations, the conversation shifted to Meghan Markle’s animated series Pearl which was ‘rather quietly’ dropped by Netflix, before it even saw the light of day.

Because after all, “Who wants to watch a show about a 12-year-old girl admiring historical women?” Ms Callahan asked.

Especially when that girl is ‘on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges’.

What does any of that even mean?” Ms Callahan went as far as to ask, before adding, “More of Meghan’s word-salad, the same leaves constantly re-tossed.”

Before concluding she also slipped in a jibe against the Duchess and said, “‘Meghan,’ by the way, means ‘pearl’ in Welsh. Clearly, these two are incapable of generating an original story that has nothing to do with them and their victimhood.