Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Prince William took military plane load of Kates family members to Jordan?

Multiple publications have confirmed that Kate Middleton and her brother-in-law attended the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan.

The confirmation came after hundreds of royal fans said they spotted Pippa and her husband James Matthews.

Carole Middleton, the mother of Princess of Wales, was also present on the occasion.

When Prince William was criticized for  taking a "military plane load of his wife's family members and use of private citizens  military plane was questioned, senior royal correspondent Richard Palmer clarified that  

When objections were raised on Middleton's visit to Jordan on the suspicion that they "The Middletons travelled separately."

Commenting on Kate and William's attendance, he said,  "We’ve seen differing attitudes in foreign royal houses over whether attending royal weddings and other events in the UK constitutes an official or private engagement. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to Jordan for royal wedding will be recorded as an official duty."

Kate Middleton's parents have been making headlines after the collapse of their family business.

The heir to Jordan's throne married on Thursday amid much fanfare in a glittering ceremony that the country's leaders, long backed by the West as a stabilising influence in a volatile region, hope will reinforce local and global alliances.

The 28-year-old Prince Hussein, named as heir by his father King Abdullah in 2009, tied the knot with Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif, 29, who hails from a prominent family with links to her own country's ruling dynasty.

