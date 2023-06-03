 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone

King Charles and royal family have given full support and power to Prince William's wife Kate Middleton to steal the limelight as she's projecting very good image of the monarchy with her people-friendly attitude and stunning fashion sense.

The Princess of Wales has seemingly teased Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who stole the spotlight and captured media attention with her US stunt last month, with her latest move in Jordan where she and her husband Prince Harry attend the country's Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi bride Princess Rajwa's royal wedding.

Meghan, who accepted the 2023 Women of Vision award at a glittering gala in New York City last month, rocked a shimmery dress to apparently mark a departure from her royal wardrobe that shows she’s not trying to blend in anymore. Donning a Johanna Ortiz number with a subtle cutout at the stomach, the former “Suits” actress glowed as she accepted the award from feminist icon Gloria Steinem — and her dress might have contained a hidden message to the royal family.

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone

Now, the Princess of Wales opted to wear one of her go-to royal headpieces, the diamond and pearl Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara for the lavish royal event out of the UK. Although she's worn the tiara on multiple occasions before, the glamorous moment marked the first time Kate has ever worn a tiara outside of the Britain.

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone

Kate was all smiles and in high spirits to have the honour from the newly crowned King and the royal family who fully support and trust Kate and want her to shine with all her beam.

Kate chose her go-to headpiece, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, but it was still a royal first. The mother-of-three's move seems to tease the Duchess of Sussex with her dignity and royal appearance at the big event where the royals and other dignitaries of the world gathered to attend the most glamourous wedding of the year.

She wore the tiara differently than usual, making for a personal style first. While she typically wears her hair in an elegant updo for formal occasions calling for the royal head-toppers. She chose to wear her hair down at the wedding banquet with the tiara doubling as a headband.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle a ‘poor, hapless duchess’ lacking ability to ‘plan long-range’

Meghan Markle a ‘poor, hapless duchess’ lacking ability to ‘plan long-range’
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone
King Charles says ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’

King Charles says ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’
Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood
Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’
Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry
Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations

Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday
Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’
Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people
Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’ video

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’
Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role

Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role
Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?

Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?
Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles video

Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles
‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles video

‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles
Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’

Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal?
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip