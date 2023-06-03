 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Web Desk
Ivanka Trump chooses William and Kate over Meghan?

Web Desk
Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Prince William was seen chatting to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US president Donald Trump in Jordan.

Ivanka and her husband met the royal couple at the wedding ceremony of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Saif Al Rajwa.

William's conversation with Ivanka was presented by some royal fans as some kind of an achievement made by the future king.

It was claimed that Meghan revealed her intention to meet Ivanka and hang out with her on her blog "Tig".

The supporters of the Prince and Princess of Wales think Ivanka chose them over Meghan who insulted by Donald Trump in one of his media talks.

Prince William and Kate Middleton travelled to Jordan to attend the royal wedding on Thursday.

Kate's mother, sister and her brother-in-law were spotted among the guests.

Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also attended the royal wedding in Jordan.

Kate Middleton deals a fresh blow to Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Harry's portrait to be removed from London Gallery

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of gas’?

King Charles likely to feel pressure after horse race invaded

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘panhandling for pity’ with endless whining’

Meghan Markle a ‘poor, hapless duchess’ lacking ability to ‘plan long-range’

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone

King Charles says ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’

Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood video

Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’ video

Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry video

Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’ video

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’ video

Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role

Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?

