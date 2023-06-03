Ivanka Trump chooses William and Kate over Meghan?

Prince William was seen chatting to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US president Donald Trump in Jordan.

Ivanka and her husband met the royal couple at the wedding ceremony of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Saif Al Rajwa.

William's conversation with Ivanka was presented by some royal fans as some kind of an achievement made by the future king.

It was claimed that Meghan revealed her intention to meet Ivanka and hang out with her on her blog "Tig".

The supporters of the Prince and Princess of Wales think Ivanka chose them over Meghan who insulted by Donald Trump in one of his media talks.

Prince William and Kate Middleton travelled to Jordan to attend the royal wedding on Thursday.

Kate's mother, sister and her brother-in-law were spotted among the guests.

Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also attended the royal wedding in Jordan.