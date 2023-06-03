 
Prince Harry could launch new attack on royal family next week

King Charles III and royal family have been issued new warnings by royal experts and historians that Prince Harry could reveal some more shocking things about the Firm and some senior royals as he did in the past.

Harry, who's set to give evidence in court next week in his lawsuit against a newspaper group, could reveal some new shocking things about the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex has been making the headlines for the last six months over his legal rows with the British press and the release of his memoir and Netflix documentary series in which he accused other senior royals of colluding with tabloid newspapers.

King Charles' younger son Harry, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, will appear in the witness box at London's High Court as part of the case he and other high-profile figures have brought against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

Senior communications adviser and former editor of Rupert Murdoch's Sun tabloid newspaper David Yelland has said that the royal family had long sought to avoid court cases.

"These cases are often a case of mutually assured destruction. I don't think anyone will get out looking great," he said.

More than 100 other celebrities and high-profile figures are suing MGN, with the Duke of Sussex and three others selected as test cases.

Harry to become first British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court. It will be the first time a senior royal has given evidence since Edward VII testified as a witness in part of a divorce case in 1870. His appearance in court will attract worldwide attention.

Meghan's hubby is expected to share more bombshell details about his royal live and about the behaviour of some senior royals.

Harry has already said that his family and their aides had been complicit in leaking negative stories to protect or enhance their own reputations. The palace has not responded to any of Harry's allegations.

The trial, which began last month, has been told MGN journalists or private investigators commissioned by them carried out phone-hacking on an "industrial scale", and committed other unlawful acts to obtain information about the prince and the other claimants.

MGN is contesting the allegations and says senior figures denied knowing anything about hacking and had any wrongdoing concealed from them.

This week's appearance will be the second time this year that Harry has attended the High Court in London, after joining singer Elton John and others for hearings in March over their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mail tabloids.

