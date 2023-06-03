 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
King Charles, Prince William have no time to spend with Harry?

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

King Charles and Prince William have seemingly decided to show no mercy to Prince Harry as they will reportedly avoid the Duke during his visit to the UK next week.

The newly crowned king will be avoiding his younger son, who is set to visit the UK next week to appear in the London High Court, as the monarch is on a holiday retreat in Romania. 

William will also have no time to spare for his younger brother due his royal engagements in the next week

The Duke of Sussex is returning to Britain as he takes Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) to court over allegations of phone hacking while the monarch is at his holiday home in Romania for five days. 

This comes after Harry's brief visit to England for his father’s coronation last month during which he stayed in UK for less than 24 hours before flying straight back to US.

Meghan Markle's hubby was also in the UK in late March for his lawsuit claim against The Daily Mail. At that time as well, he did not see King Charles or other members of the royal family.

There are speculations that harry could launch some new attack on the royal family during his appearance in the court. 

