 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

King Charles likely to feel pressure after horse race invaded

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

King Charles likely to feel pressure after horse race invaded

Days after people belonging to Animal Rising took three lambs from King Charles's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, police guarding the Epsom Derby on Saturday made multiple arrests including of an activist from the same group who stormed the track during the blue-riband horse race.

According to AFP, the man was bundled away by police and stewards before the 14 horses reached that point of the track, to cheers from massed spectators.

Animal Rising activists stormed the Grand National race at Aintree near Liverpool April, and last week said they had "rescued" three lambs from slaughter on a farm on King Charles III´s Sandringham estate.

One woman was arrested as she tried to clamber over the fence, as Animal Rising slammed race organisers for a "sickening display of profit (over) care for animals".

In the hours ahead of the race, Surrey Police arrested 19 activists from the animal rights group in a pre-emptive operation around the Epsom racecourse, near London.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance, the police force said.

"We have been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby Festival," senior Surrey officer Michael Hodder said in a statement.

One of British sport´s highest profile events was won by Auguste Rodin -- beating the pre-race favourite, ironically called Arrest.

Animal Rising had said before the race that it was undeterred both by the arrests and a court injunction obtained by the Jockey Club this week.

Three horses were destroyed after getting injured during the Grand National steeplechase festival -- proof, the group says, that racing is fatally dangerous.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton deals a fresh blow to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton deals a fresh blow to Meghan Markle?

King Charles, Prince William have no time to spend with Harry?

King Charles, Prince William have no time to spend with Harry?
Prince Harry could launch new attack on royal family next week video

Prince Harry could launch new attack on royal family next week
Prince William and Harry's portrait to be removed from London Gallery

Prince William and Harry's portrait to be removed from London Gallery
Ivanka Trump chooses William and Kate over Meghan?

Ivanka Trump chooses William and Kate over Meghan?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of gas’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of gas’?
King Charles likely to feel pressure after horse race invaded

King Charles likely to feel pressure after horse race invaded

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘panhandling for pity’ with endless whining’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘panhandling for pity’ with endless whining’
Meghan Markle a ‘poor, hapless duchess’ lacking ability to ‘plan long-range’

Meghan Markle a ‘poor, hapless duchess’ lacking ability to ‘plan long-range’
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone
King Charles says ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’

King Charles says ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’
Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood
Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’
Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry
Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations

Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday
Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’
Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people
Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’ video

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’