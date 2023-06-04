 
Royals
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Prince William reacts as Manchester City wins FA Cup final

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Prince William, who is the president of Football Association, has congratulated Manchester City on a 'brilliant' FA Cup Final victory.

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday.

The Prince of Wales took to Twitter and shared a video giving sneak peek into his appearance at the final.

The royal was all smiles as he stepped out to watch the FA Cup final.

Later, taking to Twitter, Prince William tweeted, “FA Cup Final day!

“Congratulations @ManCity on a brilliant #FACupFinal victory, the latest in a remarkable season.”

He further said, “And commiserations to @manutd you did your fans proud.”

Earlier, Prince William greeted players, match official, and managers of both teams, before the match commenced at Wembley Stadium in London.

