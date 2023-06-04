 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally decide to reconcile with royals?

Royal couple Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have apparently decided to reconcile with royal family, a royal expert believes saying they are ‘moving towards reconciliation.’

Speaking to GB News, the royal expert said, “I think that Harry and Meghan have more seasoned representation managing them behind the scenes.

"It feels as if they have been told to move towards presenting themselves as willing to reconcile and do right by bringing a family together.”

Judita Dasilva remarks came amid reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided they would stop doing tell-all interviews, memoirs and documentaries.

Judita went on to add, “If Meghan’s management is as good as I know they are, they will have told her that all she can do is fall behind the scenes and let Harry rehabilitate.”

Earlier, Prince Harry made damaging claims against members of his family in memoir Spare.

