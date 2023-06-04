Prince William, Harry receive shocking news amid family feud

Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry have received a shocking news as their rift continues.



According to a report by GB News, an official portrait of the royal brothers will no longer be on display at the National Portrait Gallery when it reopens later this month.

The portrait by Nicky Philips was unveiled 13 years ago and shows William and Harry as close friends.

It was part of the gallery in London prior to its £35million three-year refurbishment.

In the painting the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, both in their 20s at the time, sporting the dress uniform of the Blue and Royals.

According to a report by The Times, per GB News, the decision to remove the painting was not made by the Royal Family.

The shocking news comes amid reports Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are ‘moving towards reconciliation’ with the royal family.