Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘take hand-holding to Olympic levels’

Royals
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have just been reduced to “two crazy kids who junked royal life.”

Royal commentator Angela Levin weighed in on these questions.

According to News.com.au, Ms Elser said, “We all know that these two have managed to take hand-holding to Olympic levels, including at a war graves cemetery and then coming under fire from some quarters for their touchy feely ways during the Queen’s funeral.”

“They might have been two crazy kids who junked royal life with an Instagram post but no matter your position on their shocking exit or their dirty linen-airing or their family tattling, these two have given us slightly nauseating lovebird-dom from day one. Until now.”

But “last month Harry and Meghan appeared together for the first time in six months, taking in an LA Lakers Game with their staff in a private box, an outing only slightly less blatant than if they had pitched up with sandwich boards in front of People’s offices that read ‘Official return to the spotlight.’”

