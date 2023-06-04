 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry thinks being married to Meghan Markle is ‘rocky and arduous’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Prince Harry is reportedly of the opinion that his marriage to Meghan Markle is starting to feel ‘really rocky and arduous’ since his kids Archie and Lilibet were born.

Royal commentator Angela Levin weighed in on these questions.

According to News.com.au, Ms Elser started the conversation off by referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s appearance at the LA Lakers Game, from a private box.

At the time they couple was even showcased on the kiss cam, but refused to engage in the same PDA they are infamously famous for.

In reference to this, Ms Elser believes “unlike the past when the couple have fervently held onto one another when out in public, during the game when they were put up on the kiss cam they demurred. Huh.”

so “trying to decipher what this all could mean is about as precise a science as reading tea leaves but this ‘left at home’ does raise some largely overlooked aspects of the Sussex love story.”

“Take the fact that they had only lived together for a matter of weeks when they got engaged.”

She also added, “it might only have been five years since their wedding and while I’m sure there have been high highs like the birth of their two children, by their own account it has been a rocky and arduous one for lots of time too.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘take hand-holding to Olympic levels’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘take hand-holding to Olympic levels’
Prince Harry issued warning ahead of his historic appearance in London court

Prince Harry issued warning ahead of his historic appearance in London court
Prince Harry thinks being married to Meghan Markle is ‘rocky and arduous’ video

Prince Harry thinks being married to Meghan Markle is ‘rocky and arduous’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t keep pulling dosh’: ‘Need the royals’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t keep pulling dosh’: ‘Need the royals’
Meghan Markle has ‘millions flowing in’ faster than she ‘can spend’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘millions flowing in’ faster than she ‘can spend’
Prince Harry ‘not immune to inflation’: ‘Being a Duke matters not’ video

Prince Harry ‘not immune to inflation’: ‘Being a Duke matters not’
Prince William, Harry receive shocking news amid family feud

Prince William, Harry receive shocking news amid family feud
Prince Harry ‘wastes $23.49 million like a hot knife through Jersey butter’

Prince Harry ‘wastes $23.49 million like a hot knife through Jersey butter’
King Charles slammed for ‘horrible throwback’ with latest ‘condescension’

King Charles slammed for ‘horrible throwback’ with latest ‘condescension’
Here’s what Queen Rania asked Kate and William about their kids video

Here’s what Queen Rania asked Kate and William about their kids
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Lilibet’s 2nd birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Lilibet’s 2nd birthday
King Charles makes major decision in a bid to slim down monarchy video

King Charles makes major decision in a bid to slim down monarchy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally decide to reconcile with royals?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally decide to reconcile with royals?
Meghan Markle is an ‘exploitative and racist’ woman 'taught everything she knows' video

Meghan Markle is an ‘exploitative and racist’ woman 'taught everything she knows'
Meghan Markle’s mom ‘an addict’ interested in ‘only money’? video

Meghan Markle’s mom ‘an addict’ interested in ‘only money’?
Meghan Markle’s Doria is an ‘absent enabling mother’ video

Meghan Markle’s Doria is an ‘absent enabling mother’
Prince William reacts as Manchester City wins FA Cup final

Prince William reacts as Manchester City wins FA Cup final
Prince William attends FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London video

Prince William attends FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London
Kate Middleton deals a fresh blow to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton deals a fresh blow to Meghan Markle?

King Charles, Prince William have no time to spend with Harry?

King Charles, Prince William have no time to spend with Harry?
Prince Harry could launch new attack on royal family next week video

Prince Harry could launch new attack on royal family next week