Prince Harry thinks being married to Meghan Markle is ‘rocky and arduous’

Prince Harry is reportedly of the opinion that his marriage to Meghan Markle is starting to feel ‘really rocky and arduous’ since his kids Archie and Lilibet were born.



Royal commentator Angela Levin weighed in on these questions.

According to News.com.au, Ms Elser started the conversation off by referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s appearance at the LA Lakers Game, from a private box.

At the time they couple was even showcased on the kiss cam, but refused to engage in the same PDA they are infamously famous for.

In reference to this, Ms Elser believes “unlike the past when the couple have fervently held onto one another when out in public, during the game when they were put up on the kiss cam they demurred. Huh.”

so “trying to decipher what this all could mean is about as precise a science as reading tea leaves but this ‘left at home’ does raise some largely overlooked aspects of the Sussex love story.”

“Take the fact that they had only lived together for a matter of weeks when they got engaged.”

She also added, “it might only have been five years since their wedding and while I’m sure there have been high highs like the birth of their two children, by their own account it has been a rocky and arduous one for lots of time too.”