Prince Harry's own memoir Spare could turn against him in battle to prove his claims?

Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry, who has been on this collision course for years, is finally going to be in a courtroom in person in his battle against the tabloid press.



Some legal experts have shared their thoughts on the case, saying that the Duke could face a hostile encounter with a highly-skilled cross-examiner armed with a battery of techniques to undermine your credibility.

The Duke of Sussex has been warned that his own memoir, "Spare", might be turned against him, with its accounts of drug taking and family tensions.

Historian and author Sir Anthony Seldon, according to BBC, thinks Harry is ill-advised to be appearing in court like this. He should never be there, arguing that the royal family should rise above such fights.

"Harry's standing and trajectory will only be harmed, whatever the outcome. The public is losing sympathy with him and his constant protestations of victimhood," he added.

The expert continued: "Harry and Meghan's continuing hard luck stories only make William and Kate look much better in every way."

But some royal commentators think differently, Pauline Maclaran says in this court case "he'll be seen as the underdog, and that's a good position to be seen in".

"Many young people will see him as quite a heroic figure, fighting the establishment. It could be good for Harry in the long run, even though the older generation will be tut-tutting," according to Prof Maclaran, an academic at Royal Holloway, University of London.