Taylor Swift's boyfriend Matty Healy sparks reactions with stunt during concert

Matty Healy has sent internet into a frenzy with his stunning gesture during a concert at Denmark's NorthSide festival on Friday.

The lead vocalist of the popular pop-rock band The 1975 sparked reactions as he kissed a security guard during the concert on June 2. He went viral after the clip of him surfaced on social media.

Matty, who has been making the headlines for the last couple of months due to his rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift, has left fans guessing about his latest stunt with the guard.

The Karma hitmaker's rumoured boyfriend's some fans were not surprised by his actions, but few found it hard to digest.



Many fans urged Taylor to leave Matty and some even sarcastically asked if this is who Taylor wants, with one asking the Swift: "Taylor please leave him"

In a clip that has been doing the rounds online, Matty Healy grabbed a security guard who was standing near the stairs of the stage and leaned in to kiss him. The security guard did not seem to protest and reciprocated the kiss with a huge smile and was also enjoying the ongoing song Robbers.

Another raised question on the 34-year-old British singer's sexuality, while others appeared saying: "He's not fit for Swift".

Meanwhile Matty's one fan wrote that it amazed them that people think the singer did this for attention as he has "always been like this." The user further explained that this was not the first time that he had kissed a staff member at a concert.

As per Vox, their alleged romance sparked after Taylor's supposed split from Joe Alwyn, her longtime partner, whom the 33-year-old singer is said to have dated for six years.