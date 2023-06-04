 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Kim Kardashian admits she sings Kanye West' songs with kids: ‘He’s the best!'

Kim Kardashian has claimed that her ex-husband Kanye West always be the part of her family, adding that she will be the rapper's biggest cheerleader forever for their children.

Kardashian captured huge attention as she spilled more of her feelings about West during her tearful conversation with mom Kris Jenner regarding her exasperation with West at the outset of the new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

"It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," Kim says of her ex-husband in a confessional, She added that the rapper needs to hit “rock bottom” in order to grow.

She also made stunning revelations about the rapper's importance in her family, saying: "I get in the car and every day the kids want to blast Dad’s music," she later adds. “I’m like, ‘He’s the best! Yeah!"

Kim continued: "And I put it on and we’re singing along and inside I’m like dying because I will be his [Kanye West's] biggest cheerleader to them [children] forever and one day they will see for themselves and I will answer whatever they want me to."

Kim Kardashian has seemingly admitted that Kanye West always be the part of her family as he's the father of her four children who love him the most and enjoy his music. 

