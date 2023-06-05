 
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'out of the window', is gone 'completely' alongside Prince Harry

Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have jeopardized their position in the public after their exit from the Royal Family.

The couple, who stepped away as senior royals in 2020, have got a bad reputation in the eyes of local people,

Edmund Fry, who taught Meghan etiquettes on how to drink 'British Tea,' owns an English tea room Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena.

Speaking to The Sun in a recent interview, Mr Fry expressed his disappointments as the Sussexes have defamed Royals across the pond time and again. 

Mr Fry said: "When they were first talking [about leaving], they were talking about being ambassadors to the world, helping out the Commonwealth, being involved with disabled people. They had a great opportunity. There's not really been much heard from them on anything like that.

"Ever since the Netflix thing came up and the Oprah interview and things were being mentioned about racism in the royal family and so on, it tainted it."

Mr Fry then added how he was "heartbroken" to see the distorted Royal Family at King Charles coronation.

He explained: "You couldn't give a book away on Meghan anymore. Not here. It's a different story now to how things were. Totally. It is a done deal. Positive comments about Harry and Meghan are out the window now; gone completely."

