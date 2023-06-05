Kanye West & Ice Cube friends again after blame games

Kanye West has reunited with his old pal Ice Cube after both had a fallout over the former claim that the latter influence has put him on the anti-Semitic path.

The two giants were spotted exchanging pleasantries via hugs and smile outside the Cube’s house in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Both were seen in a jolly mood, as the Donda hitmaker sported a black short-sleeve shirt with black pants.

On the other hand, the 53-year-old donned a black hoodie, jeans, and Nike sneakers and completed the look with his signature L.A. Dodgers baseball hat.

The reunion comes on the heels of an apparent icy relationship between the pair when seven months ago, the Grammy winner blamed Cube for his anti-Semitic controversy.

Last October, on the Drink Champs podcast, the polarising rap star claimed that It Was A Good Day rapper had “really influenced” him to “get on this anti-Semite vibe.”

Soon, the Friday star dismissed the 45-year-old claims, “I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs ****”.

“I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements; you’re gonna have to ask him," adding, “I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”