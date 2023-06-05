Margot Robbie gets honest about 'early career' insecurities

Margot Robbie has opened up about the challenges she faced in her early career.

In a chat with Vogue, the Barbie star spoke about being dogged by imposter syndrome in her career, saying: “For the first couple of years, I had major imposter syndrome,” she added.

“Every time I’d go (to a red carpet event), I was like, ‘I can’t believe they let me in. Someone’s going to notice that I don’t belong here, they’re going to kick me out of Hollywood,” the actor said.

With the passage of time, the Suicide Squad star her insecurities died down, “(I thought), ‘Oh wow, I don’t have that imposter syndrome anymore. I’m really in this industry, it’s not this wonderful dream that I’m going to wake up from, and it’s all going to disappear'”.



In other news, the production designer Sarah Greenwood revealed the pink colour was used to the extent in Barbie production that it created a shortage in the world.

The designer revealed the shooting created a scarcity of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paint, according to Indiewire.

"The world ran out of pink," Greenwood revealed.