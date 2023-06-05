Britney Spears makes changes in memoir amid concerns from her A-list exes

Britney Spears has made some changes in her bombshell memoir after it was reported that her former boyfriends are concerned about their public image.

The Toxic hitmaker, who is expected to go in detail about some of her very public romances including her relationship with Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell, has “toned down the book.”

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider said that the popstar is not happy with all the changes she has to make due to the pressure from the publishers as it is delaying the book release.

“Initial delays involved internal attorneys combing through everything and sending back edits, and another round of delays came from certain people she’s worked with and family,” the insider said.

“But publishers are working through it,” the source said, adding that Princess of Pop has made it pretty clear that she will not edit some things in the book as she really wants the public to know about it.

The insider continued: “Britney’s already toned down the book a few times and isn’t willing to tone it down further. She is annoyed by all the new delays and wants the book out ASAP.”

This comes after The Sun reported that some of Britney Spears' famous exes are afraid she would leak details about their relationship which won’t be good for their public image.

“Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers," an insider said. “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written.”

“There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out,” the insider added.

“Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight.

“There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever."