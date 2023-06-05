Inside Prince Harry’s upcoming appearance in court for phone hacking case

Prince Harry is expected to take the stand in London High Court on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, in his lawsuit against British publications.

According to The New York Post, the Duke of Sussex will be the first British royal in more than a century to testify before the court against U.K.’s Daily Mirror newspaper.

The royal is will be appearing the first of the five pending legal cases against UK tabloids accused of hacking his phone and invading his privacy.

In the court documents, the Duke has claimed that he is adamant on pursuing the case against the tabloids that allegedly carried out “vicious, persistent attacks” on him and his wife, Meghan Markle, even if his family is avoiding to testify in court.

Along with the Mirror’s parent company, Harry is also suing News Group Newspapers, The Sun and the Associated Newspapers Ltd, which owns the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The prince has accused the tabloid of hiring at least 25 different private investigators to spy on him. He has claimed that the stories were produced from the information acquired after hacking his phone and other illegal methods.

The first trial of the case is set to kick off on Monday, June 5th, 2023, which will be centred around the Mirror Group and 33 of the 150 stories it published between 1995 and 2011 about Prince Harry.

While the Mirror Group has filed an apology in court, admitting that Harry and other claimants were due compensation over unlawfully gathered information, the admission did not cover the 33 stories Harry had cited.