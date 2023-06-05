Prince Harry, Meghan Markle behave like ‘hypocrites’ excluded from the ‘limelight’

Experts find Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be a ‘pair of hypocrites’ that ‘crave the quiet life’ but complain anytime they are overlooked.



US correspondent Mark Stone issued these observations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He started the entire converastion off by pointing out the ‘changing tides’ and admitted the entire court of public opinion is cemented now.

So much so that the “book, the Netflix series and the numerous TV interviews have cemented people's views.”

However, there are still “those who have sympathy for a hounded couple," according to Sky News Australia.

Yet at the same time an equal amount of people “they are a pair of hypocrites - craving the quiet life but complaining when they put themselves in the limelight, as they so often do.”

For those unversed, this claim has been issued in reference to the NYC car chase that that allegedly ‘shook’ the couple.