Prince Harry determined to ‘milk sympathy’ from people despite ‘privilege’

Prince Harry’s ‘sob stories’ are starting to lose their touch as the royal is criticised for complaining about his life despite being one of the most privileged men in the world.



In her comment piece for news.com.au, royal expert Mary Madigan shed light on the plight of people living in the U.K. and how they cannot be bothered to ‘feel sorry’ for the Duke of Sussex amid their own problems.

Madigan penned that a trip to a supermarket is enough for all “empathy for Harry to be drained from your middle-class body.”

She reasoned, “While I’m at the supermarket wondering if I should splurge on buying mince or if I should just use tuna for my spaghetti bolognese, Prince Harry can afford to purchase wagyu steak.”

“He is like one of those people you follow on Instagram that talks lots about how drained they are and stresses the importance of work-life balance but it doesn’t appear like they have a nine-to-five job,” the expert penned.

While Harry is “trying to find himself” everyone else is “losing their patience with him.”

Prince Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 amid their fallout with the royal family.

Following the departure from their senior royal role, the Sussexes have detailed their strained ties with the royal family. Harry went on to divulge stories from his life in his memoir that reveal the poor treatment he received from his father and brother.

Despite the heartbreaking accounts he wrote in Spare, Madigan believes Harry is “still one of the most privileged men in the world.”

She elucidated that the royal has been treated to “worldwide travel, been to the best schools, met the most incredible people, and has always been filthy rich.”

Furthermore, Madigan described that Harry is “is determined to milk sympathy out of people by sharing stories of his brother breaking his necklace and his stepmother turning his old bedroom into a wardrobe.”

According to the expert, Harry’s “sob story right now just feels more tone deaf then relevant.”