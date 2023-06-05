'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever

 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Monday Jun 05, 2023

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" from Universal has surpassed Disney's "Frozen" to become the second-highest-grossing animated film in history.

 With a worldwide box office total of $1.3 billion, it overtakes the original "Frozen" ($1.28 billion) and secures the No. 3 spot. However, in terms of computer-generated movies, the "Frozen" franchise still holds the top position. "Frozen II," the sequel, is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, earning a massive $1.45 billion. 

It's worth noting that Disney's 2019 remake of "The Lion King," which earned $1.65 billion, is technically computer-generated but has been categorized as live-action by the studio.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is a collaboration between Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo. The film has resonated with audiences worldwide, grossing $566 million domestically and $733.9 million internationally. 

It is the only movie of the year to cross the $1 billion milestone. Notable international markets for the film include Mexico ($84 million), Japan ($80 million), the United Kingdom ($64 million), and France ($57 million).

The movie had an impressive start, earning $204 million in its first five days of release, making it the largest opening weekend of the year and the second-biggest debut ever for an animated film. It has since become the highest-grossing movie of 2023, both domestically and globally, as well as the most successful video game adaptation to date. Additionally, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is Illumination's biggest film, surpassing the success of their previous hits like the "Despicable Me" franchise, "Sing," and "The Grinch."

