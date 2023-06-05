 
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like moths to the flame trying to’ latch onto A listers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently behaving like ‘‘like moths to the flame trying to’ latch onto A listers.

US broadcaster Tim Dillon weighed in on these accusatory claims against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Mr Dilton weighed in on everything on his own YouTube page, and went as far as to criticize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the episode he claimed, “I know people in LA that know them, and all they want to do is hang out with celebrities.”

“I was at a celebrity party the other night talking to somebody about this and they go 'these people are just... it's constant with them'.”

At the event “she was texting the person I was with there - and, 'no, you can't come'. I shouldn't have even been there. But the point is they just won't stop, these two.”

More than ever “they are just like moths to the flame trying to hang out... They're like low-grade reality stars that are trying to attach to anything.”

“I'm literally at the party and they are showing me texts of this woman begging people to like 'hang out'. She is trying to get places. It's sad.”

'A lot of it isn't working, and they are rolling their eyes to me, and they're going LOL, and we are all having a good laugh about this because they're just a bunch of goons and no one cares.”

“Now listen, at the end of day I respect the hustle, I get what she's trying to do, I get what they are trying to do, but it didn't work, right?”

“A lot of people at this party were like 'hey man, you know, we text her back, we tried to be nice, she's the Duchess, but we've had enough, we've had enough of her'.”

