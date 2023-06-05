 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Wait is over!

A tearful Holly Willoughby has returned to This Morning today and admitted she felt 'shaken, troubled' and 'let down' after Phillip Schofield lied to her and ITV colleagues over his affair with a younger man who worked on the show.

The star, 42, hugged co-host Josie Gibson and held her hand as she said it 'feels very strange indeed' to be on the show without Schofield.

But in a brutal put down for Schofield, 61, she said that the This Morning team 'gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth'. She referenced his young lover, who has left ITV and was last seen working in a pub, saying she was 'worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on'.

She also confirmed that she wanted to stay on the show amid rumours that her role could be under threat.

‘I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. And from my heart, can I just say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning,' she said.

‘Shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on and full of questions.

‘You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.' 

She was returning after a two-week break following her former co-host's departure and his subsequent revelation of an affair with a younger ITV male employee.


