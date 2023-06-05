Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy

 
Taylor Swift is seemingly taking the lead in her rumoured romance with Matty Healy.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, who did a Tarot reading exclusively for Mirror US, offered an important insight into the future of the pair’s relationship which suggest that Swift is the dominant one in their relationship.

Pulling a “significant card,” the psychic explained that it represented their potential. Inbaal said, “It happens to be the Sagittarius card, which is Taylor’s sun sign, so she has to be the leader in the relationship.”

Of their future, the psychic then hinted at a future collaboration between the  Anti-Hero singer and The 1975 frontman. “Art is their connection, it’s their bonding force, so they need to create art together.”

She continued, “When they sing together, they are fully there for each other, and singing together could help them create the future that they desire. This card is sometimes known as ‘XIV Temperance’ and it says that, even when two people are together, they aren’t meant to blend, but to remain individual, unique and connected.”

The psychic revealed, “In the middle of December there will be exciting news from the unorthodox pair.”

The Somebody Else singer, 34, and Swift, 33, have been linked since early May after the pair sparked dating rumours when Healy attended the Grammy-winning artist’s ongoing Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.” Healy and Swift were linked in late 2014 when the Blank Space singer attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles.

A source cited by RadarOnline revealed, “The timing for Taylor and Matty was never right, but it is now. They’ve known each other for years. That’s the reason they’re not hesitating to be so hot and heavy.”

