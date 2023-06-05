 
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Prince Harry fighting the world with 'a double-edged sword'

Experts believe there is ‘absolutely no way’ Prince Harry will ever be able to win his war against the media.

Royal commentator and expert Camilla Tominey issued these shocking allegations.

The associate editor for The Telegraph started the converastion off by warning Prince Harry against ‘planning a victory party’ because he has ‘no chance’.

She even went as far as to brand the Duke and ‘avenger’ and admitted, “Harry is a man on a mission to reform the press and feels it is his life’s purpose to do so. It’s very backward-looking trying to avenge the people he thinks caused his mother’s death.”

“In the course of these legal actions, he has had to reveal quite a lot of personal information - in one of the witness statements he has talked about how he felt shut out of conversations about phone hacking in the Palace because William and others regarded him as a hot-head.”

“We get this situation where he feels like he is fighting for a higher prize, and it’s worth all of the repeated revelations about his nearest and dearest.”

“But it’s highly unlikely that his nearest and dearest agree to that approach, because they all follow the late Queen’s mantra of ‘never complain, never explain’,” she added before signing off. 

