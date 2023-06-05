 
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is ‘rising higher’ among Hollywood’s inner circle while Prince Harry’s PR gets reduced to tatters.

News Corp columnist Louise Roberts issued these warnings to Prince Harry.

She weighed in everything while chatting with Sky News Australia.

In the midst of this chat, she broke down Meghan Markle’s alleged PR plan and claimed, “she seems to be going from strength to strength with ‘Meghan Incorporated’.”

In light of this, Ms Roberts feels “It’ll be very interesting to see what happens to the brand,” because at the moment “it seems to be more about her rather than Harry at the moment.”

This claim has come in response to similar allegations that Prince Harry’s PR package is causing him to lose “more than he can ever afford.”

It also comes in response to conversations surrounding Meghan Markle’s current bid to ‘paint the town red’ without Prince Harry at her side.

According to royal commentator Ingrid Seward, “There's been a lot of gossip and a lot of talk that Meghan's been out and about in LA without Harry. But I think that, you know, they have probably just reached the stage in their marriage where they can now do their own thing.”

Her claims have been shared with GB News, and go on to say, “They were absolutely together like glue, weren't they before, but I don't think that the marriage is floundering.”

“I just think they're finding, you know, a little bit of independence from each other, which we've never seen before.”

