Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘constantly trying to milk sympathy out of people’.

Royal commentator and author Mary Madigan made these accusatory claims.

According to a report by News.com.au, “Ever since Harry left royal life it has become clear he wants everyone to feel sorry for him.”

Ms Madigan even went as far as to say, “He isn’t acting like a man at the top of the world that is finally free from the shackles of the royal family.”

“Instead, he is determined to milk sympathy out of people by sharing stories of his brother breaking his necklace and his stepmother turning his old bedroom into a wardrobe.”

“Here’s the problem, though,” she explained before adding, “Even at one of the lowest points in Prince Harry’s life, he is still one of the most privileged men in the world.”

“Super-rich men just aren’t garnering a lot of sympathy at the moment,” she also added before signing off.