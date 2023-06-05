Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry lives “the kind of life most of us don’t even bother aspiring to.”

Royal commentator and author Mary Madigan made these accusatory claims.

According to a report by News.com.au, while Ms Madigan admits, “I know Harry’s had a tough life. He lost his mother young, has been subjected to heinous public scrutiny and has likely been forced to watch Suits and pretend it’s as good as Boston Legal.”

“Yet he also had it very good! He has had the kind of life most of us don’t even bother aspiring to.”

“He has been treated to worldwide travel, been to the best schools, met the most incredible people, and has always been filthy rich.”

So “Prince Harry’s sob story right now just feels more tone deaf then relevant.”