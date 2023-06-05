 
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently facing some ‘pretty strong headwinds’ when it comes to their marriage.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these accusatory claims.

She started the conversation off by telling News.com.au about Meghan Markle’s ‘struggle’ post birth, and Megxit.

From her suicidal ideation to the stress of having news agencies permanently parked outside their house, Ms Elser claimed, “add on top that in only a handful of years, she have both become estranged from their families.”

Not to mention the fact that “they have moved countries twice, moved house four times in just over a year, had another baby, gone to the barricades in taking on an 1000-year-old institution and had to suddenly start earning a hell of a lot of money and fast to keep the lights on.”

“The pressure they must have been under – or perhaps are still under – would have most people reaching for the Nyquil and a family-sized packet of Cadbury Dairy Milk, let alone when you add in that they probably permanently have TMZ parked outside their front gate.”

But “another factor: Harry and Meghan, on paper, would seem to be completely different people when it comes to career, interests and education.”

While “none of this is insurmountable stuff but add it all up and Harry and Meghan have really faced, and might still face, some strong headwinds.”

