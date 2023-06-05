 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court

Prince Harry left the judge unhappy as his highly anticipated showdown against a tabloid newspaper kicked off Monday without him 

However, the Duke's lawyer David Sherborne read out letters exchanged between Princess Diana and former television personality Michael Barrymore, which referred to “secret and highly sensitive” meetings between the pair.

Harry's attorney said his late mother Diana was a “huge target” for MGN’s newspapers, adding that certain unlawful activities in relation to her would have also affected Harry.

Sherborne continued: "It is part of our case that the interception of her messages would necessarily have involved obtaining information about the young prince." 

Diana, in one of the two letters, referred to being “devastated” to learn the “Daily Mirror” had called her office about him and their meetings, which she wrote that she had not told anyone about.

Harry's lawyer Sherborne said  “plainly” the Daily Mirror had been “listening to the voicemail messages and that is how they knew of the secret and highly sensitive meetings between Princess Diana and poor Mr Barrymore”.

