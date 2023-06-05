 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Dukes affair with Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne has said the Duke's relationship with Chelsy Davy given ‘little chance’ because of press intrusion.

The lawyer, in his witness statement, said Harry refers to "how little chance this relationship was given because of this” and describes how it affected his relationships going forward.

Sherborne's claims suggest as Harry was serious about Davy, and wanted to continue his relationship with ex-girlfriend.

Referring to articles from the time of Harry’s relationship with Ms Davy, Mr Sherborne said to Justice Fancourt that he would notice "how young Prince Harry looks".

The Barrister continued: "He is little more than a child, as was Davy at the time."

"As he explains, it was as if they never felt they were on their own, which placed a huge amount of strain on their relationship and... ultimately led Ms Davy to decide a royal life was not for her." he told the court.

Sherborne went on: "It also caused their circle of friends to become smaller and smaller, meaning that relationships were lost entirely unnecessarily, ” adding that it's something common to many alleged victims of unlawful information gathering.

He also said press intrusion led to Harry "suffering bouts of depression as a result, which was hardly surprising."

"Who could forgive him for being protective as he grew up for future relationships, seeing... what those around him would be subjected to," said the barrister. He also shared details how harry and William's relationship affected by the press.

More From Royals:

Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles

Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'
Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?

Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?
'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age

'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age
Prince Harry did Princess Eugenie a favour after arriving in London

Prince Harry did Princess Eugenie a favour after arriving in London
Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy
Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’
Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’ video

Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’
Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’

Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child
Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’
Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday
Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court

Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court
Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’
Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’ video

Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’
King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha

King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha
Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’

Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’
Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial

Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial
List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media

List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media