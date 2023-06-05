Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne has said the Duke's relationship with Chelsy Davy given ‘little chance’ because of press intrusion.

The lawyer, in his witness statement, said Harry refers to "how little chance this relationship was given because of this” and describes how it affected his relationships going forward.

Sherborne's claims suggest as Harry was serious about Davy, and wanted to continue his relationship with ex-girlfriend.

Referring to articles from the time of Harry’s relationship with Ms Davy, Mr Sherborne said to Justice Fancourt that he would notice "how young Prince Harry looks".

The Barrister continued: "He is little more than a child, as was Davy at the time."

"As he explains, it was as if they never felt they were on their own, which placed a huge amount of strain on their relationship and... ultimately led Ms Davy to decide a royal life was not for her." he told the court.

Sherborne went on: "It also caused their circle of friends to become smaller and smaller, meaning that relationships were lost entirely unnecessarily, ” adding that it's something common to many alleged victims of unlawful information gathering.

He also said press intrusion led to Harry "suffering bouts of depression as a result, which was hardly surprising."

"Who could forgive him for being protective as he grew up for future relationships, seeing... what those around him would be subjected to," said the barrister. He also shared details how harry and William's relationship affected by the press.