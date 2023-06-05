'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age

King Charles III' younger son, Prince Harry is suing a British tabloid over alleged phone hacking, "blagging" or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.



David Sherborne, the Duke of Sussex's lawyer, told court on Monday that Harry’s relationship with his elder brother Prince William suffered "mistrust" because of articles published by the tabloid newspapers,



The barrister referred to a 2003 article which detailed an alleged rift between the two royal brothers, Prince William and Harry, over their mother’s former butler Paul Burrell.



“Even at this very early formative stage... the seeds of discord between these two brothers are starting to be sown," The barrister told the court.

“Brothers can sometimes disagree,” Mr Sherborne said, adding: “But once it is made public in this way and their inside feelings revealed in the way that they are, trust begins to be eroded.

“One can see ... how the mistrust can set in from an early age, exactly because of this type of activity,” Harry's lawyer told the court.

The eyes of the media are turned to the High Court in London as Meghan Markle's hubby Harry will appear in the witness box to give evidence in his legal action against the publisher of the Mirror.

William's younger brother will appear in the courtroom on Tuesday amid an ongoing trial over contested allegations of unlawful information gathering by tabloid newspapers.

