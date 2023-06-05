Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?

king Charles III's younger son Prince Harry was reportedly in serious relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and wanted to continue his romantic journey with the Zimbabwe-born beauty, according to a report.

The Duke's lawyer's witness statement suggests as Harry was serious about his relationship with Davy. And, he was not in hurry to call it quits.

A royal insider, previously claimed, that Harry wanted a permanent relationship with her ex but it could not happen due to press intrusion. Some other speculated that Harry wanted to marry Chelsy Davy.



Davy and Harry were in a relationship from 2004 until 2009. King Charles younger son previously admitted that she ultimately decided that “a royal life was not for her” because of press' alleged harassment and broke off the relationship.



Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne has revealed some shocking details about Prince Harry and his ex-girlfriend's relationship, saying the Duke's relationship with Chelsy Davy given ‘little chance’ because of press intrusion.

Reacting to Harry's lawyers' comments, some royal fans appeared making fun of it, with one saying: "Meghan would be thankful to the British tabloid for their alleged role in the ex pair's separation."

In his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex recalls the 'difficult' conversation he had with his girlfriend about their life together.



"I recall one difficult chat. What were we doing? Where were we heading? She knew I cared about her. But she felt unseen. I am not visual. She knew how desperate I was to go to war. How could she not forgive my being a bit detached? I was taken aback," Harry writes.

"I explained that this was what I needed to do, the thing I’d wanted to do all my life, and I needed to do it with all my heart and soul. If that meant there was less heart and soul left over for anything or anyone else, well…I was sorry," he notes.

Harry "became immediately suspicious of anyone named in stories about him" and felt he couldn’t trust anybody, his lawyer said.

"It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and made him fear for his and her safety,” the lawyer added.