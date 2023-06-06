 
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry teases royal relatives with his move?

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Prince Harry seemingly failed to arrive at the High Court in London on Monday for his phone hacking showdown against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, sparking reactions with his move.

Harry' absence set tongues wagging as some thought the Duke of Sussex avoided the trial on Monday to get some more legal help from his trustworthy people before making any statement in the witness box.

Meanwhile, others think Harry did so to tease his royal relatives as some experts fear that the Duke may drag them into the legal battle with his statement.

But, Harry's attorney, David Sherborne, told the court that the Duke will not take the stand until Tuesday, as he had been celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet's second birthday and only flew to the UK late Sunday.

The Duke's lawyer told the London court that his client was the target of illegal information-gathering even as a young schoolboy, adding that stories about the prince were clearly a money spinner for tabloids and started when he was aged 11.

A large number of photographers and camera crews gathered outside London's High Court in anticipation of Harry's arrival for opening speeches in the case, but the Duke skipped the hearing and also irked the judge Timothy Fancourt with his absence.

The 38-year-old is set to become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for more than a century when he testifies this week against Mirror Group Newspapers.

