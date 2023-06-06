Prince Harry 'surprises' judge after skipping Monday trial in High Court

Prince Harry surprised a judge with his absence from the High Court this week.



The Duke of Sussex, who was asked to be in court this Monday, skipped the hearing, leaving the judges perplexed. The father-of-two is currently suing Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information on him and his family.

As per Prince Harry's lawyers, the Duke is expected to attend the court session on Tuesday.



Mirror.co.uk reports: "Harry, 38, is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles, which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called 'blagging' or gaining information by deception."



The Duke is being represented by David Sherborne. Opening Harry's individual today, Mr Sherborne said "the ends justified the means" for MGN.

He added: "It's clear that stories about Prince Harry's private life drove sales, it's obvious.

"After all, articles were the ends," Mr Sherborne said, adding: "These are the ends that justify the means for the defendant."

"The unlawful means which is what this claim is about," he added.