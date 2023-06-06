 
Drew Barrymore wants her mom gone, wishes her to die

Drew Barrymore is discussing her hatred towards her mother.

The TV host expresses she wants her mother to die and hates that fact that her friends' moms passed away first.

“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have that luxury.’ But I cannot wait,” Drew told New York magazine.

“I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f–king grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

However, in an interview later, the ET actress shared her guilt over taking a swipe at her mom.

“I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good,” she said. “I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

As a child, Drew was put to rehab for drugs and alcohol. At the age of 13 her mother put her in a psychiatric ward in California.

