Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Cressida Bonas shares sincere feelings for Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has expressed her sincere feelings for pal Princess Eugenie following the birth of her second child.

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Monday and announced she has welcomed her second son on May 30th.

She said, “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.”

The Princess further said, “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.”

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”


Fans and friends took an opportunity to send congratulations to the Princess.

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas also showered love on Princess Eugenie’s post by pressing the heart button.

Cressida Bonas dated Prince Harry for two years until 2014.

The Duke started dating Cressida in 2012 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

