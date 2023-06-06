 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian looking for a ‘younger guy’ to date after Pete Davidson split

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Kim Kardashian looking for a ‘younger guy’ to date after Pete Davidson split
Kim Kardashian looking for a ‘younger guy’ to date after Pete Davidson split 

Kim Kardashian is reportedly hunting for a younger man to date after her romance with beau Pete Davidson fizzled out last year.

Speaking of the reality TV megastar’s romantic life, a body language expert said that Kim, 42, is at "hunting spree" for her Mr. Right at all the high-profile sports games and events she’s been attending recently.

Judi James, while talking to The Sun, analyzed the way Kim is dressing up, concluding that the Skims founder wants to date a man who is younger than her.

Recently, The Kardashians star was seen attending celeb-packed local basketball games, the Met Gala, Usher’s concerts in Las Vegas.

“All the hard work Kim has been putting in through the spring may not have come up with the goods,” James said. “By August, Kim will have been single for a year since her split with Pete Davidson.”

“Over the last few months, she has upped her game and changed her vibe,” the expert claimed. "Kim’s styling and body language started to look like an announcement that she was back on the dating scene.”

James continued: "She appeared to be looking for a younger guy who prefers an uncomplicated life. She totally transformed into first-date chic during her hunting ground sprees at the basketball arena during spring.

"She also changed to wearing ripped jeans, white vests, and cute captions,” James said of Kim’s dressing, before adding, "Kim might want a guy who just wants to hang out and have a laugh rather than do endless red carpets.”

This comes after an insider told Us Weekly that Kim is “interested” in someone, but she is not “officially “dating” him, hinting that the two might have been on some casual dates.

"So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven't gone out yet,” the insider said, 

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson says pal Megan Fox ‘stoked’ for his ‘Transformers’ role

Pete Davidson says pal Megan Fox ‘stoked’ for his ‘Transformers’ role
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘struggle’ with fame unlike his ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘struggle’ with fame unlike his ex Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift had ‘fun’ with Matty Healy during their ‘casual’ romance video

Taylor Swift had ‘fun’ with Matty Healy during their ‘casual’ romance
Drew Barrymore says she is ‘burnt out’ on loving romance video

Drew Barrymore says she is ‘burnt out’ on loving romance

Kim Kardashian looking for a ‘younger guy’ to date after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian looking for a ‘younger guy’ to date after Pete Davidson split

Taylor Swift romance with Matty Healy was anything BUT serious: ‘No big deal’

Taylor Swift romance with Matty Healy was anything BUT serious: ‘No big deal’
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner break silence on their ‘feud’ rumours video

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner break silence on their ‘feud’ rumours
Britney Spears hopeful of reconciliation with sons ahead of their Hawaii move video

Britney Spears hopeful of reconciliation with sons ahead of their Hawaii move

Drew Barrymore wants her mom 'gone', wishes her to 'die'

Drew Barrymore wants her mom 'gone', wishes her to 'die'
Taylor Swift takes to social media after Matty Healy breakup headline video

Taylor Swift takes to social media after Matty Healy breakup headline
Taylor Swift, Matty Healy split after brief romance: report

Taylor Swift, Matty Healy split after brief romance: report
Michael Keaton says ‘improvising’ for ‘Beetlejuice 2’ was ‘so fun’

Michael Keaton says ‘improvising’ for ‘Beetlejuice 2’ was ‘so fun’
Co-founded by Robert De Niro Tribeca Film Festival starts on Wednesday

Co-founded by Robert De Niro Tribeca Film Festival starts on Wednesday

Basketball Wives Star Shaunie Henderson opens up about married life

Basketball Wives Star Shaunie Henderson opens up about married life
Rapper Diddy's son arrested for driving under the influence

Rapper Diddy's son arrested for driving under the influence
Olivia Plath says Duggar family docuseries was ‘triggering to watch’

Olivia Plath says Duggar family docuseries was ‘triggering to watch’
Karen Gillan wows in ruffled mini dress at star-studded polo event

Karen Gillan wows in ruffled mini dress at star-studded polo event
Foo Fighters add Australia, New Zealand dates to world tour in 2023-2024

Foo Fighters add Australia, New Zealand dates to world tour in 2023-2024
Chaos at Britain's Got Talent as Simon Cowell loses voice

Chaos at Britain's Got Talent as Simon Cowell loses voice
Jay Park talks about bumpy ride to stardom in latest interview

Jay Park talks about bumpy ride to stardom in latest interview
WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference

WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference