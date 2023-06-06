 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Web Desk

Taylor Swift gets emotional amid Matty Healy split performing at Eras Tour

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Taylor Swift was overwhelmed with emotions as she sang heartbreaking lyrics of I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack amid her split from Matty Healy.

The Grammy-winning artist performed her popular duet with Zayn Malik during the second night of her Chicago Eras Tour.

A video shared to TikTok showed Swift singing, who was particularly moved as she sang the line, “Wondering if I dodged a bullet, Or just lost the love of my life, oh.”

Fans noticed how the singer sucked in her breath to maintain her composure as she carried on singing through the emotions.

The video clip, which was reshared on other social media platforms garnered sympathising reactions from fans.

“She looks so sad I wanna give her a hug,” said one fan.

“...lost the love of my life..." sucks in a breath to stop her voice from trembling,” noted another commentator.

“That line is hitting a little too close to home for her,” another added.

Swift has been performing two ‘surprise songs’ each night during her Eras Tour concerts, and I Don’t Wanna Live Forever made it on the list this Saturday, along with You All Over Me, which she performed with Maren Morris.

The raw emotional performance after she and Matty Healy reportedly called it quits after a brief whirlwind romance which last merely a month.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.” Healy and Swift were linked in late 2014 when the Blank Space singer attended multiple The 1975 shows in Los Angeles.

The romance rumours came after the Lavender Haze singer had called it quits with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, just two months prior.

