Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Uncertainty looms over Johnny Depp return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Johnny Depp could return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the new Pirates of the Caribbean film as Disney still has not eliminated the possibility of his return.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star lost his iconic role in the hit franchise after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence.

At the time, Disney claimed that they wanted to bring a “new energy” to the latest film in the series, however, Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president recently hinted at Depp’s return.

Speaking to The New York Times, Sean Bailey talked about the possibility of the sixth installment of the fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film.

“We think we have a really good, exciting story that honours the films that have come before but also has something new to say,” Bailey said.

He was then asked if Johnny Depp would be a part of the new film, to which he said that the studio was “noncommittal at this point.”

Even though Bailey was not clear about Depp’s return to the franchise, he did not completely rule out the possibility either, giving the actor’s fans a ray of hope.

Previously, Depp said that he will not return to the Disney movie under any circumstances when he addressed the issue under oath at his bombshell libel case trial against Heard in US.

During the trial, Heard’s attorney asked Depp, “If Disney came to you with $300 million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?”

“That is true,” Depp replied before he further said, "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe.”

“The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point. They didn't remove my character from the rides. They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow,” he added.

“They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find," said Depp.


