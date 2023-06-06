Prince Harry finally arrives at London court after leaving judge ‘surprised’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly finally arrived at the High Court in London for his trial against the newspaper group, a day after his failure to appear ‘surprised’ the judge.



Prince Harry arrived at court to give evidence in his case against a tabloid newspaper publisher over alleged illegal information-gathering.

The Duke was greeted by photographers and camera crews as he pulled up in a black SUV, but he said nothing to waiting reporters.

Lilibet and Archie’s doting father will become the first royal since 1890 to take the stand in a court case.

Earlier, on Monday Prince Harry left the high court judge ‘little surprised’ with his absence on the trial’s opening day.

King Charles younger son failed to appear on Monday at the High Court in London where he is suing a British tabloid publisher.

The Duke of Sussex was scheduled to testify Tuesday, but his lawyer was told last week he should attend Monday’s proceedings.

Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne said the Prince will not take the stand until Tuesday.

"His travel arrangements are such and his security arrangements are such that it is a little bit tricky," Sherborne told the packed courtroom.

Reacting to Harry’s absence, Justice Timothy Fancourt said: “I’m a little surprised.”