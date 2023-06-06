 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family ‘bracing themselves’ to what Prince Harry’s case ‘dredges up’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Prince Harry is gearing up to appear for the first of the five pending legal cases against UK tabloids accused of hacking his phone and invading his privacy.

Along with the Mirror’s parent company, Harry is also suing News Group Newspapers, The Sun and the Associated Newspapers Ltd, which owns the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

As the Duke of Sussex readies himself to take the witness stand, the royal family is bracing themselves for the impact.

According to a highly placed palace source cited by Page Six, his estranged family is not happy.

“I can’t imagine anyone is pleased,” adding they will be “privately bracing themselves.”

“Harry would see himself as fighting their battle too, to protect the reputation of the monarchy,” another royal insider said. “But certainly, they [the royal family] avoid confrontation with the media in most instances. And litigation is so lengthy. stressful and unpredictable, not to mention expensive.”

The source continued, “You just have no idea what direction the other side is going to go in on, and what they will dredge up.”

In the court developments, representing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), Lawyer Andrew Green KC has claimed that the information used for many of the stories published were “disclosed by or on behalf of royal households or members of the royal family.”.

“There’s a damn good reason why the royal family should feel uncomfortable about this,” added the royal insider.

Harry has already been slammed by the judge for failing to turn up for the first day of the trial Monday, as he was busy celebrating his daughter, Princess Lilibet’s second birthday in California.

More From Royals:

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi
Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case

Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case
LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP

Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP
Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony

Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony
It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab
Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?

Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?
WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country

WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country
IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’
PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards
Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah

Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial

Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial
Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields
Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday video

Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday
Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz video

Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz
Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan
PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate
President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree

President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree
Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi

Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi