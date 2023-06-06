Royal family ‘bracing themselves’ to what Prince Harry’s case ‘dredges up’

Prince Harry is gearing up to appear for the first of the five pending legal cases against UK tabloids accused of hacking his phone and invading his privacy.

Along with the Mirror’s parent company, Harry is also suing News Group Newspapers, The Sun and the Associated Newspapers Ltd, which owns the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

As the Duke of Sussex readies himself to take the witness stand, the royal family is bracing themselves for the impact.

According to a highly placed palace source cited by Page Six, his estranged family is not happy.

“I can’t imagine anyone is pleased,” adding they will be “privately bracing themselves.”

“Harry would see himself as fighting their battle too, to protect the reputation of the monarchy,” another royal insider said. “But certainly, they [the royal family] avoid confrontation with the media in most instances. And litigation is so lengthy. stressful and unpredictable, not to mention expensive.”

The source continued, “You just have no idea what direction the other side is going to go in on, and what they will dredge up.”

In the court developments, representing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), Lawyer Andrew Green KC has claimed that the information used for many of the stories published were “disclosed by or on behalf of royal households or members of the royal family.”.

“There’s a damn good reason why the royal family should feel uncomfortable about this,” added the royal insider.

Harry has already been slammed by the judge for failing to turn up for the first day of the trial Monday, as he was busy celebrating his daughter, Princess Lilibet’s second birthday in California.