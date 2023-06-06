 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Riley Keough made ‘conscious’ effort to stay away from mainstream roles

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Riley Keough made ‘conscious’ effort to stay away from mainstream roles
Riley Keough made ‘conscious’ effort to stay away from mainstream roles

While Riley Keough has been in the industry for a long time, she deliberately strayed far away from mainstream roles.

In an interview with The Wrap, Keough, who starred as the titular character in Amazon Prime’s limited series, Daisy Jones & the Six, revealed that she did not want to be in the limelight.

“It wasn’t super conscious, but there’s part of me that values having a normal life,” the actress, 33, told the outlet.

“You know, I grew up in a very not private life. My whole childhood was very public. My family in the ’90s was very much in the public eye, and things were really difficult in the sense of not being able to live normally,” she continued.

“Lots of paparazzi and security. I cherished the idea that I could potentially have the opportunity to go to the grocery store and do normal things, and I realised that I was able to have that. I’m not born into fame in the way my mother was, you know?”

Keough is the daughter of late musician, Lisa Marie Presley, and the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla.

However, when the part for Daisy Jones popped up, Keough was determined to land the role despite the troubled circumstances she was going through.

“I have Lyme disease, and the sickest I’ve ever been was probably the year we filmed ‘Daisy Jones,’” she said. “And I’d also lost my brother, so emotionally and physically I was feeling totally overwhelmed. [The disease] makes basic things like getting out of bed and going on a walk challenging.”

More From Entertainment:

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers
WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York

WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York
Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport

Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport
Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?

Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?
Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win

Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win
Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match

Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match
Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality
Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England

Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England
Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration

Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration
Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher

Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher
PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list

PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list
Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours
Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix

Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix
Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources

Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources
Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg

Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg
Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City

Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City
Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons

Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons
Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season

Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season